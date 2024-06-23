Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.03. 7,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 5,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.