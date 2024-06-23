Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. 5,753,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

