Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

