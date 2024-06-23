Financial Comparison: Nexalin Technology (NXL) & Its Rivals

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nexalin Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 -$4.65 million -2.48 Nexalin Technology Competitors $987.78 million $82.19 million -7.41

Nexalin Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.47% -5.34%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s peers have a beta of 12.49, indicating that their average share price is 1,149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexalin Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 250 768 2034 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Nexalin Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexalin Technology peers beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

