Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $839.17

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 839.17 ($10.66) and traded as high as GBX 851 ($10.81). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 851 ($10.81), with a volume of 1,062,176 shares changing hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 839.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 843.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Finsbury Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 3,114.75%.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
