First Affirmative Financial Network Has $326,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,424,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 221.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 119.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $214.40 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

