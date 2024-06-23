First Community Trust NA Has $191,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 390.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY opened at $883.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $840.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

