First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

