First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 721,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

