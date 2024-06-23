First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

