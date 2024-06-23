First Hawaiian Bank Has $413,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $76.58 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

