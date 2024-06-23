First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,135,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 763,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,370,000 after purchasing an additional 508,251 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.7 %

PRMW stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.