First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.