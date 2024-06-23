First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 110 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

