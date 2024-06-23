First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,373 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after buying an additional 629,993 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 949,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

