First Hawaiian Bank Sells 14,086 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,375,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

