First Hawaiian Bank Sells 301 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $375.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

