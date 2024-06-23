First Hawaiian Bank Sells 357 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

