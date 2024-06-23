First Hawaiian Bank Sells 507 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $327.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.31 and its 200-day moving average is $326.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.13.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

