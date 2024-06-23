First Hawaiian Bank Sells 623 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $58.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

