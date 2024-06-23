First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,419 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

