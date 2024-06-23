First Hawaiian Bank Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

