First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $382,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

