First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $382,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.