Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.0 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

