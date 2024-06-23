Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 139,200 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 717.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

