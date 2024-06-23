Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,490 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,098,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after purchasing an additional 860,782 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

