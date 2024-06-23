Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

