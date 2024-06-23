Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.3 %

WY opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

