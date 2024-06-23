Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.