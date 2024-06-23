Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $200.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

