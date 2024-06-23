Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

