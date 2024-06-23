Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GHYG opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Profile

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

