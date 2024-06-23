Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,372 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,876,000 after acquiring an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

