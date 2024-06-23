Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 30,202 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Entravision Communications worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Price Performance

EVC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVC

Entravision Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.