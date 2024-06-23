Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

