Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 56,535 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $8.26 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -233.33%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

