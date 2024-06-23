Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,619 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Photronics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

