Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $113.85 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $198.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

