Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

