FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in FMC by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of FMC opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

