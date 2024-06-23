Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 8.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 354,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 391,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

