Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.07. 37,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 41,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.18 million for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7414141 EPS for the current year.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
