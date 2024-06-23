Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.07. 37,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 41,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.18 million for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7414141 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

Frontera Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

