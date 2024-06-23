Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FECGet Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.07. 37,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 41,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.18 million for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7414141 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.