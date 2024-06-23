Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares changing hands.
Gainey Capital Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.
Gainey Capital Company Profile
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
