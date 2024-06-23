GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,928 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $6,983,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 20.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

