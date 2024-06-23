GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,030 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

