GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 537 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of News by 43.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in News by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $28.21 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

