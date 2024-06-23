GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 106 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Toll Brothers by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

