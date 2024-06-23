GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 890 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

