GAMMA Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,934 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

