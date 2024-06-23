GAMMA Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $350,811,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

